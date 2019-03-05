Luke Perry Poses With Daughter Sophie in Heartbreaking Throwback Prom Photo

In the wake of actor Luke Perry‘s death, fans have taken to commenting on a sweet throwback photo of him and his daughter, Sophie, before she attended her prom dance last year.

In the photo, which Sophie posted in June 2018 when she had just turned 18, she posed in a beautiful yellow dress and stood arm-in-arm with dad Perry, who was dressed in jeans and a jacket and was kissing Sophie’s cheek. She wrote that her account had been hacked so she couldn’t post any prom photos earlier in the spring.

“Since I got hacked I never got to post my prom pics so here you go!” she wrote, adding that she was “going for that like. Frenchie at the dance vibes.”

Following Perry’s death on Monday morning, fans of his began commenting on the photo and leaving messages of support for the young woman.

“I’m so sorry to hear that your dad has passed away,” one Instagram user wrote. “He was a great actor and will be sadly missed by many. RIP LUKE.”

“You were so lucky to have such a great dad,” another wrote. “So very sorry for your loss.”

“Very sorry about your dad. He seemed like a very loving father. May these great memories keep him with you always,” someone else said.

PEOPLE reports that Sophie was in Malawi, Africa when Perry suffered a stroke last Wednesday and that she rushed back to Los Angeles to be with him.

As previously reported, Perry died Monday morning at age 52 after suffering a “massive stroke” last Wednesday. His publicist confirmed that he was surrounded by family, including Sophie and his 21-year-old son, Jack. Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, and ex-wife Rachel Sharp were also with him, as well as his mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close friends and family.

In 2017, Perry told Us Weekly that he would not want Sophie to date his famous bad-boy character from 90210, Dylan McKay. “I know that brother, I know what he’s up to,” Perry said at the time of the character, whom he had not played since 2000. “He’s absolutely a man of character, so [Sophie] could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

Perry’s last major role was playing a father on Riverdale, where he starred as Archie Andrews’ dad Fred. Like Perry in real life, Fred was divorced. Perry’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Riverdale producers have put production on hold in the wake of Perry’s death.

“So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor,” Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. “Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends.”