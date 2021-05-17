Ludacris Reveals Wife's Pregnancy With Stunning Photos

✖

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are adding another little one to their family! The couple announced Friday that they are expecting their second child together, with the rapper sharing stunning photos of Bridges cradling her baby bump while celebrating her 35th birthday. "How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris wrote in the caption. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges."

Bridges shared similar photos on her own account, calling 2021 a "blessed year indeed." The two got plenty of warm wishes and congratulations from their famous friends, including Tamar Braxton, who commented alongside three flame emojis, "Amazing [fire] congratulations!" Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, gushed in her own comment, "such a beauty."

This will be Ludacris' fourth child, having previously welcomed 5-year-old daughter Cadence with Bridges. The Fast and Furious star is also father to 6-year-old daughter Cai and an 18-year-old daughter Karma from previous relationships. In 2018, Bridges shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage while expecting another child with her husband. "This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery," she wrote on social media at the time.

Despite the loss, Bridges said she was trying to count her blessings. "How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood?" she continued. "I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger."

The "Act a Fool" rapper married Bridges in 2014, popping the question in a private plane proposal the same day they would tie the knot. 'She didn't say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal," Ludacris wrote on Instagram at the time. Bridges shared a photo from their wedding day on her own Instagram soon after, writing, "Great way to go into the new year!"

Being a parent has been a learning experience for the KidNation founder, who told HuffPost last year that he learns new things from his children all the time. "Kids can sometimes teach us more or reinforce more to us than we can to them," he told the outlet. "They're so innocent, and they lead with so much love."