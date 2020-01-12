Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Dina Arrested for DWI After ‘Clipping’ Another Car

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly “clipping” another vehicle with her car. She was charged with driving while under the influence in New York, and is expected to appear in court on Sunday. So far, Lohan herself has not commented.

Dina Lohan was taken into custody by Nassau County Police on Long Island on Saturday evening. According to a report by The Daily Mail, she clipped another car with her own outside of an Outback Steakhouse restaurant around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Dina then reportedly fled the scene without checking on the damage. The other driver pursued her, contacting police with her license plate number and information. When authorities arrested the 57-year-old, she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Dina’s charges include DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving an uninspected vehicle. She is due in court in Hempstead, New York, on Sunday.

This is not Dina Lohan’s first entanglement with the law, as fans may remember. In 2013, she was arrested for driving under the influence again. At the time, she was driving 77 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, also in New York. When she was pulled over, police suspected her of drinking.

According to a report by TMZ at the time, Dina’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.2 at the time — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. However, she fought back hard against the allegations against her.

“Lohan made an allegation that she was injured during the course of the arrest,” read a statement from police. However, she later “recanted her claim” after being inspected by medics.

Of course, Dina’s daughter has also had her fair share of issues with the law. Lindsay Lohan has been arrested twice for driving under the influence, and occasionally on other charges. The child actress has struggled with addiction and other strange public episodes. She has been living outside of the U.S. since 2014.

That may soon change, Lohan announced on New Year’s Eve. She appeared on CNN’s telecast from Times Square in New York City, where she proclaimed that she will reclaim “the life I’ve worked so hard for.”

This apparently means that Lohan intends to move back to the U.S. and take control of the narrative of her life again. So far, there is no word on whether she has any new on-screen projects coming up.