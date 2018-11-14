‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Welcomes Baby

Kelli Giddish is officially a mother of two!

The Law & Order: SVU star and husband Lawrence Faulborn welcomed their second child this week, with Faulborn sharing the happy news on Instagram via a photo of their new arrival’s feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Faulborn captioned the image with a simple hashtag, writing, “#thefamilyjustgottwofeetbigger.”

The couple has not revealed their baby’s sex or name. In addition to their new addition, Giddish and Faulborn share 2-year-old son Ludo, who was born in October 2015. The couple married in the summer of 2015.

Giddish first revealed her pregnancy in September when she attended the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ 20th Anniversary Celebration the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios in New York City, walking the red carpet and proudly displaying her baby bump. The 38-year-old smiled as she posed with her bump while wearing a brown floral-print maxi dress.

The actress also snapped a photo with her co-star Mariska Hargitay, who cradled Giddish’s baby bump in one shot as the pair happily smiled.

On the red carpet, Giddish told Entertainment Tonight that Hargitay, who shares three children with husband Peter Hermann, has given her some solid advice on being a working mom.

“Mariska’s given me advice and I sit and take it because, you know, she’s got a great family and she [creates] a great family for us at SVU,” Giddish said. “If it weren’t for her setting that tone, it would be a much much different place to work.”

Confirming her pregnancy to E! News, the actress shared that her pregnancy would be written into the long-running crime show, which stars Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins.

The storyline marks the second time Giddish’s pregnancy has been written into the show, with the first instance a major departure for Law & Order: SVU.

Giddish’s first pregnancy saw her character announcing their pregnancy during the show’s Season 17 premiere, with Rollins searching for the identity of the father.

“I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens,” Giddish said at the time. “So I was like, ‘That can’t happen on SVU. Can’t pitch that idea.’”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo