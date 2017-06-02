Lauren Conrad Announces Her Baby’s Gender in the Most Refreshing Way on Instagram

It’s a…boy!

The Hills star Lauren Conrad took to Instagram on June 2 to reveal the gender of her baby in a refreshing, low-key way.

The lifestyle guru shared a snapshot of the cutest birth announcement, writing, “I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy!”

While Conrad hasn’t revealed her due date, she first announced her pregnancy in January, and was likely around 12 weeks or so at the time, so we imagine it won’t be too much longer before she’s welcoming her stylish little boy!

Conrad’s former Hills co-stars, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port, are also pregnant with their first children. Former BFF Montag is also having a boy, and Port is waiting until she gives birth to find out the sex of her child.

Wouldn’t it be crazy if all three had little boys? We’ll have to wait and find out!

