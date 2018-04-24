‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Welcome Twins

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec couldn’t be happier after welcoming two bundles of joy!

The couple welcomed twins on Monday, Johnson revealed in an Instagram photo she shared of Herjavec carrying them both in his arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, wrote in the caption.

The couple did not reveal the little ones’ names.

The Shark Tank star, 55, is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

The couple previously revealed to fans and followers on April 1 that they were expecting both a son and daughter during their star-studded baby shower, which was attended by fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting two babies after Johnson confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable ultrasound showing one of her unborn children flashing the thumbs-up.

The couple first met and fell in love during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on the 20th season in 2015. A year later, they tied the knot in summer 2016.

As they prepared for their twins, Johnson revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

Adding, “I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

After three years with Herjavec, the dancer said she was thrilled to learn she would be able to become a mother after doing in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told PEOPLE just shortly before giving birth.

Adding, “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris / Contributor