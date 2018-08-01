Kym Johnson Herjavec Poses Poolside With Twins in ‘Double Trouble’ Photo

Motherhood is treating Kym Johnson Herjavec well! The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a peek into her life with 3-month-old twins Haven and Hudson Wednesday as the little ones prepared for their first swimming lesson.

In the photo, Johnson looks tropical chic in a black bandeau bikini with a white crochet cover-up and printed head wrap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her arms, she is holding her two little ones, both clad in adorable swimsuits and white floppy hats.

“Double trouble at the pool [3 months old] [first swim],” she captioned the photo.

Johnson and her husband, Shark Tank personality Robert Herjavec, welcomed their twins on April 23, captioning a photo of the babies, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

The couple first met and fell in love during Dancing with the Stars in 2015. A year later, they made things official and tied the knot in summer 2016.

The two first broke the news that they were expecting in December, when Johnson shared an ultrasound photo showing one of the unborn twins flashing what looked like a thumbs-up sign. Herjavec has three other children from a previous marriage.

The couple was able to conceive after undergoing in vitro fertilization, which Johnson underwent after three years with Herjavec.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told PEOPLE just before giving birth, adding, “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

While preparing for their babies, Johnson also told PEOPLE that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said at the time. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

It looks like she’s got this motherhood thing down pat!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kym Johnson