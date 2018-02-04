Kylie Jenner’s Video Gives First Look at Chicago West

Kardashian fans got an extra treat in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy video, as it gave them their first good look at Kim Kardashian‘s third child, Chicago “Chi” West.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, had Chi through a surrogate. She talked about the process a lot, but Jenner still seems to have relied on her big sister for pregnancy and motherhood advice. At one point in the video she says, “Me and Kim are four weeks apart,” as though they were pregnant at the same time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At another point, Kardashian offers her 20-year-old sister some grim advice on how the process of giving birth will feel.

Kardashian and West were nearly as secretive about their surrogate and their new daughter as Jenner was about her pregnancy. The 37-year-old reality star waited a full week after her daugher’s birth before revealing a name, and the family teased it as though they were coming up with it on the fly.

Just one day before she turns one month old, Chi West can finally be seen on camera for the first time in Jenner’s video. The pregnant reality star holds her niece reverently. “She’s so little,” she says.

“Did you figure out the name?” Jenner asks her older sister.

“I think we’re going to go with Chicago,” Kardashian says with finality.

“I love Chicago,” Jenner replies.

Jenner is taking a page out of her sister’s book and keeping her own daughter‘s name to herself for now. She posted a message of gratitude and excitement to her fans on Sunday, announcing the birth at last.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”