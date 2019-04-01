Kylie Jenner Reveals Video of Baby Stormi Clutching Hermes Bag as She Plays With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi, and it seems the 1-year-old got a brand-new accessory during the family’s trip.

On Monday, Jenner used Instagram to share a video of Stormi holding a mini hot pink Hermès Kelly bag as Scott guides his daughter along a walkway, sweetly encouraging her to take big steps as she makes her way down the path before landing on the grass and happily walking away on her own.

“She won’t let go of that purse,” the makeup mogul captioned the clip.

Jenner also posted a photo of Stormi showing off the purse, the toddler wearing a cream crochet romper and gold sandals as she held up her arms in front of a luxe-looking villa. For her caption, Jenner opted for three emojis — two pink hearts, a palm tree and sparkles.

The family vacation comes weeks after Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, leading the Kardashian family to cut Woods off and Woods moving out of Jenner’s guesthouse. In the wake of the scandal, the price of Jennner’s Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit named “Jordy” was slashed, with the product ultimately selling out, though Jenner recently confirmed that the price cut was not her decision.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she old the New York Times, adding that the kit had gone on sale a few weeks prior when the company switched from white to black packaging. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

That interview also saw Jenner reflect on her recently earned the title of youngest self-made billionaire, given to her by Forbes after she passed the money marker this year. The distinction caused controversy over whether Jenner was in fact self-made, with the 21-year-old noting that her parents had cut her off financially at age 15. Speaking to the Times, she reflected that while she may not have had any financial assistance, the large public platform she had gained during her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians likely gave her an edge when it came to marketing Kylie Cosmetics’ products.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” she said. “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

