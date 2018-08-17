Kylie Jenner ‘Trying to Love’ Herself Following the Birth of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is opening up about “loving” herself after the birth of Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul stuns on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s September issue, her first-ever Vogue cover ever.

Jenner couldn’t help but gush over the honor on Instagram, writing “VOGUE was once just a wild dream,” and was interviewed by her sister, Kendall Jenner, for her cover story, in which she opens up about being a mom to 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

She revealed that welcoming a baby at 21 years old hasn’t changed her life much. It has, however, changed the way she looks at it, Entertainment Tonight writes.

“I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive,” she reveals.

The reality star said that becoming a mom — as well as multimillion dollar beauty empire — has made her think about the future of beauty, as well as “made me love myself more and accept everything about me.”

Jenner, who recently admitted on Instagram that she has stopped using lip fillers, said she wants to be an example for her daughter.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” she said. “What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Jenner also opened up about her decision to step away from the spotlight during her pregnancy, adding that she has never liked the “ups and downs” of fame, but she accepts it.

“I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to… I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately,” she said. “I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that, despite growing up “a lot faster than usual,” she couldn’t be happier with her life now. She also gushed about her boyfriend Travis Scott, who has also adjusted to life as a father.

“We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her. He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him,” she said.

Jenner will be hitting the road along with Scott and Stormi for the rapper’s Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, guaranteeing the family will continue to bond as the baby grows.