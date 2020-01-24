Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite to Take Stormi to Disney World Ahead of Her Second Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi, turns 2 years old on Feb. 1, and her parents treated the toddler to a birthday trip ahead of her big day, taking Stormi to Disney World on Wednesday along with some friends.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Jenner posted a slideshow of photos from the trip, the first of which was a snap of herself and friend Yris Palmer posing with Stormi and Palmer’s 3-year-old daughter Ayla, both of whom were sitting in Fendi strollers.

“moms club,” Jenner’s caption read.

Scott was not included in Jenner’s posts, but was spotted with the makeup mogul in a video shared to Instagram by a fan. The group also included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North.

“They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree,” a eyewitness told E! News of the group, who the park visitor spotted waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. “Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!”

On Friday, Jenner shared the conclusion of the family trip, posting a photo of Stormi on a private jet. The toddler was all bundled up in a Minnie Mouse blanket and glittery pink ears, a Minnie stuffed animal sitting next to her as she scrunched her lips together.

“storm’s first disney trip,” Jenner wrote along with a checkmark emoji.

In true Kardashian fashion, Jenner is preparing to celebrate her daughter’s birthday with a massive party, which will be a follow-up to Stormi’s “Stormiworld”-themed celebration last year.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” the 22-year-old tweeted in December.

The proud mom is also celebrating Stormi with a new collection for Kylie Cosmetics in honor of her daughter. The Stormi Collection will launch on Feb. 1, Stormi’s birthday, and includes three mini lip kits, a mini eye shadow palette, a mini high gloss set and a pressed powder blush. The packaging features pastel butterflies, which fans know has been Jenner’s symbol for her daughter since before she was born.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant,” Jenner shared in a recent Instagram post. “An entire collection by [Kylie Cosmetics] dedicated to my beautiful daughter!”

Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer, Getty