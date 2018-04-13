See Kylie Jenner Take a ‘Stroll’ With Stormi in New Instagram Snap

Stormi Webster is only two months old and she’s already just as stylish as her mom. Kylie Jenner shared a photo with her daughter’s latest designer accessory — a Fendi stroller — while on a walk Thursday afternoon, just hours after her older sister Khloé Kardashian welcomed her own little girl.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator showed off their matching gear on Instagram as she looked over her shoulder at the camera while wearing black shades and a Fendi mini dress.

“stormi strolls,” Jenner captioned the photo.

The photo appears to be taken in sunny California, further corroborating reports that Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner, were not present for the birth of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl.

Although she didn’t make it out to Cleveland like sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner (along with Thompson), Kylie took to Snapchat to reach out to her half-sister, writing, “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl.”

Kris was one of the first to congratulate her daughter, regramming a video from W Magazine of Kendall saying “Baby, baby, baby,” with the caption “BLESSED!!!”

It has yet to be confirmed why either Kendall or Kylie were unable to make the trip to Cleveland.

Thursday marked the third baby to be born in 2018 for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, as Kim’s surrogate gave birth to Chicago West on Jan. 15 and Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb 1.

Khloé’s big day comes just days after video of Thompson following a mysterious woman back to her hotel room leaked online Friday night. Since then, videos and photos of Thompson with other women have also been leaked, all while Khloé was pregnant with the NBA player’s child.

Despite numerous reports of her being devastated over the incident coming out, Khloé has reportedly already forgiven Thompson for his alleged transgressions.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

The Jenners’ father, Caitlyn Jenner, was also not in attendance in Cleveland. According to The Blast, she has no plans to visit Khloé in the hospital.