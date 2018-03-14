Kylie Jenner Shares Angelic Photo of Sleeping Baby Stormi

Could Stormi Webster get any cuter? Mom Kylie Jenner couldn’t help but share another angelic picture of her 5-week-old daughter on Snapchat Wednesday, and we can’t blame her!

The newborn is the star of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality’s Snapchat story, sound asleep in a pink knit hooded onesie.

Thursday will mark six weeks since the Life of Kylie star and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, announcing her birth on social media after months of speculation that she was pregnant in the first place.

While Jenner has since made her way back into the spotlight after keeping her pregnancy private, sharing photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat and Instagram regularly over the past month.

But keeping everything on the down low initially, she explained at the time, was crucial for her health and the health of her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Since the birth of Stormi, Jenner’s older sister Kendall revealed to Vogue for its April cover story that the two have never been closer.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained.

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she added. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

