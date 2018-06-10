Kylie Jenner Snaps Rare Photo of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shared a rare snapshot of her daughter on Friday in her Instagram Story.

Jenner gave birth to her first child back in February, and so far the new mom has been pretty discerning about sharing pictures of the baby online. She has posted a few choice photos on Snapchat, Instagram and elsewhere, but for the most part she and baby Stormi Webster have stayed out of the limelight.

They peaked out from behind the curtain of fame on Friday, however, as Jenner shared a selfie of the two lounging outside in the sunshine. The candid pic shows the famous ladies lying down just outside of a sliding glass door. Jenner is on her back in the shot, and Stormi is clinging to her mother’s body in the most adorable way.

Neither of their faces are visible in the picture, but it does offer a precious look at Jenner’s life as a new mom. The 20-year-old is laying low in Calabassas, raising her infant daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott. The young couple has been together since 2017, not long after Jenner broke up with her long-time boyfriend Tyga.

Not all of Jenner’s mom posts have been met with adoration, however. Last week, she posted a photo showing herself holding Stormi against her front in a Gucci baby carrier. The two were headed out to a family gathering, as she captioned the shot with a happy birthday message to her nieces’ birthdays.

“Happy birthday North & P,” she wrote. While many fans love any glipse they can get of the youngest Jenner, some were horrified to see her dangling in the carrier at such a young age.

“Be careful of hip dysplasia,” one person commented. “She’s too young for her legs to hang like that.”

“The place where baby sits needs to go from knee to knee,” chimed in another.

“Baby’s legs should always be in a frog position, bottom down knees up, straddling you, with legs up at a 90° angle to the spine,” wrote a third. “(Except for in cradle carries) This is the best, most correct and most desirable position for baby.”

The unsolicited parenting advice didn’t end there, with many writing in that Stormi should have had a hat on to protect her from the sun. On top of that, there were those that were just rolling their eyes at Jenner’s materialism, as the baby carrier retails for $625.

While Jenner has embraced motherhood, she hasn’t given up on her glamorous modeling lifestyle either. In recent weeks, her Instagram feed has been filled with sultry pictures, many of which show Jenner advertising her Kylie Cosmetics line.