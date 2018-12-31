Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Daughter Stormi’s Delivery

With just hours left until the start of 2019, Kylie Jenner got nostalgic about the past year, which included the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to reflect on the many moments that made 2018 an unforgettable year, sharing a number of photos from the past 12 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among pictures of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian showing off their baby bumps and photos from this year’s Christmas festivities, Jenner also included a never-before-seen photo from the day that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together.

In the image, dated Feb. 1, the same day that little Stormi was born, the 21-year-old makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend can be seen holding hands in the delivery room, something that Scott would later admit was “so scary.”

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s [Kris Jenner] walking me through this whole process,” he said. “There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my god. So I was fearful of that. But I cut the umbilical cord.”

“Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young,” he added. “When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard.”

The new parents wouldn’t announce the birth of their little girl until three days later, when Jenner took to social media with the news, explaining why she had chosen to keep her pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Despite the early on secrecy of her pregnancy, the months that followed Stormi’s birth were filled with photos of the little girl, including days spent at the poolside with Jenner and photos of her as she got closer to walking.