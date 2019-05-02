Kylie Jenner Reveals When She Wants to Be Pregnant Again

Is Kylie Jenner going to have another baby with Travis Scott? All signs point to yes. After the 21-year-old billionaire gushed over her rapper boyfriend on Instagram and said she wants to have another baby, a source told E! News she might get pregnant sooner rather than later.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently,” the source said. “She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s not-so-subtle hint came on Tuesday, which was Scott’s 28th birthday. “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote on Instagram. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy birthday. Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

Scott responded, “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

While sister Kim Kardashian commented, “OMG these are the cutest pics ever!!!! Happy Birthday Travis!!!” friend Heather Sanders was clearly focusing on Jenner’s comment about adding another little one to their family.

“Happy birthday Travis..I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother,” she wrote.

But it’s clear the Kylie Cosmetics founder was thinking pink, replying quickly, “sister!!!!”

Jenner has previously opened up about how motherhood changed her life after she and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” she told Interview Germany in March. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive,” she added. “I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

Another source told E! that Jenner and Scott make a fantastic parenting pair. “Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more.”

During Scott’s over-the-top birthday party this week that Jenner threw for him, the couple got new tattoos together, although neither has revealed their new artwork yet.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on E!