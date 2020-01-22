Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many More Kids She Wants

It looks like Kylie Jenner may be following older sister Kim Kardashian‘s lead yet again. As the Daily Mail noted, Kylie told her sister Kim in a “Get Ready With Us” Youtube video that she’d like to have four children. But, as for when she’ll give her daughter, Stormi Webster, more siblings, the makeup mogul clarified that she doesn’t have a set timeline in mind.

“I see myself for sure having four kids – I just don’t know when,” Kylie told her elder sister. “I don’t have a timeline to this and I don’t know if I’m gonna have four kids tomorrow or I’m gonna have four kids in like seven years.”

Ever since Kylie welcomed her daughter around two years ago, she’s been vocal about how much she loves motherhood. So, it’s not surprising to see that she wants to welcome more children into her brood.

In an interview with the Evening Standard (which was conducted by Kim), published in May 2018, Kylie said that being a mom has been “amazing.” When Kim mentioned that the beginning stages of parenthood were “challenging,” Kylie remarked that it’s been the “opposite” for her.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she said. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie acknowledged some of the surprising things she’s learned about herself since becoming a mom. And, clearly, based on her interview, the reality star’s life has only changed for the better since welcoming Stormi into the world.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better,” she told her sister. “So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images