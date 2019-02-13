Kylie Jenner Reveals Extensive Pile of Stormi’s Birthday Presents in New Video

As if Stormi Webster’s first birthday wasn’t glam enough already, mom Kylie Jenner just revealed a staggering amount of gifts her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s little one received for her big day.

In a video Jenner shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Stormi stands in front of a massive pile of birthday presents all for her. “You finally got to open your gifts,” Jenner said from behind the camera. “You’re so lucky.”

Stormi, donning striped pajamas and touching one of her gifts, giggled excitedly and walked toward her mom, revealing even more presents like a Gucci bag and tons of wrapped boxes.

View this post on Instagram Stormi’s got a lot of gifts to open! A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 12, 2019 at 1:15pm PST

Jenner went all-out for Stormi’s first birthday, which although technically was Feb. 1, was celebrated on Saturday. The 21-year-old makeup mogul shared a slideshow of photos from the fun day on Instagram.

“I dreamed about this party and then drew it up on paper room by room,” she captioned the post.

The “Stormiworld” party’s entrance featured a giant blow-up of Stormi’s face, with carnival rides filling the interior, as well as a “Baby Shark” performance, a carousel cake and fairy princesses. In a separate room were giant photos of Stormi, waiters serving personal pizzas, pretzels hanging from giant hats and drinks with crazy straws, all spelling out Stormi’s name.

On Stormi’s actual birthday, Jenner shared a sweet message for her bundle of joy.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” she wrote on Instagram amid a slew of photos of Stormi’s first year. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Jenner’s baby fever hasn’t died down since welcoming Stormi, it seems. She recently shared a PDA-filled photo of her and Scott, captioning it, “Baby no. 2?”

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not pregnant — at least as far as her famous family seems to know.

“I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby number two is going to happen,’” sister Kendall Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s eponymous talk show last week.

“They’re practicing, right? Is that what you call it? I don’t know. [Stormi is] really interesting. I love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think [Kylie is] pregnant, no.”