Kylie Jenner Reportedly Upping Security Measures Ahead of Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been upping security measures as she draws closer to her due date.

Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, has stayed out of the public eye, with little to no glimpse of her being captured in months.

According to Radar, that is the result of extreme vetting and privacy measures she’s been taking while staying at the home of her mother, Kris Jenner.

“She is currently in hiding in Kris’s home, where half of the windows have been covered to prevent any photos of her,” the source said. “Anyone that is there to visit with her must check their cell phones with security guards.”

The measures in place don’t stop there. The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur’s guests allegedly have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and submit to metal detection.

“All guests must sign a $10 million confidentiality agreement, and an NDA. If they don’t sign the agreement, they can’t see her,” the source said. “After signing the papers, there is one more check point, which is the metal detector and pat down. … She just really wants to make sure that there are no secret cameras being smuggled in.”

This report falls in line with recent concerns voiced by Kris on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

One of the family’s employees was apparently caught trying to taking photos of Kylie, presumably to sell. This upsets Kris and possibly could have led to these upped policies.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said. “To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Jenner and Scott have not confirmed the pregnancy, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family is also keeping quiet.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo Credit: E! Entertainment / Brian Bowen Smith