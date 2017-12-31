Kylie Jenner Reportedly Gains 40 Pounds, ‘Hates’ Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s recent reclusive nature is reportedly due to her additional pregnancy weight.

Jenner has allegedly gained 40 pounds since she became pregnant with rapper Travis Scott‘s child, according to Life & Style. The 20-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur is apparently self-conscious about the weight and doesn’t want to be seen because of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She feels huge,” a source told the outlet. “She hates being pregnant and says she’s never felt this fat in her life.”

The Keeping Up With Kardashians cast member is also reportedly turning to her friends for comfort, but it hasn’t provided her with much solace.

“They all keep telling her she looks great, she doesn’t trust them,” the source added. “She thinks they’re just saying that so she doesn’t feel awful.”

Jenner has been MIA from numerous Kardashian/Jenner family appearances and photos since news of the pregnancy leaked.

She has yet to confirm her pregnancy and possibly won’t until the child is born.