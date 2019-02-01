Kylie Jenner Marks Stormi’s First Birthday With Teddy Bear Photo

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to mark her daughter Stormi’s first birthday with an adorable teddy bear photo.

In the photo, Stormi is seen leaning against a large pile of stuffed animals while flashing a sweet smile for the camera.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the post, that also featured a number of other photos of Stormi. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth,” Jenner’s post concluded.

Stormi’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, also wished her “happy birthday” on social media.

The beauty business mogul shared a photo of Stormi, along with her own own daughter Chicago West, showing the two toddlers hanging out together in matching walkers.

Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much!!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/FRv62bEqua — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2019

Stormi’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also took to social media to wish her granddaughter a “happy birthday.”

“Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi! You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh,” Kris wrote in a post tha included photos of Stormi. “You are such a beautiful blessing and I love you so very much!”

Stormi Webster is the daughter of Jenner and rapper Travis Scott (real name Jacques Berman Webster II). She was born Feb. 1, 2018.