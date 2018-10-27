Kylie Jenner Hides Stormi’s Face in New Halloween Snap

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are still celebrating the Halloween season!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality has been getting into the spooky spirit over the past few weeks, and her latest Instagram Story continues the trend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner is shown holding her infant daughter as they are wearing matching skeleton onesies.

However, Stormi’s face is turned away from the camera, following an on-and-off-again tactic Jenner has chosen to do since the infant’s birth.

In addition to the festive outfits, there are numerous other ghoulish details in the photo. Jenner is also wearing some monstrous house shoes. To her left, a dressed and posed skeleton sits beside her on the couch. A couple more of the decked-out skeletons sit in the background at opposite ends of a dining room table. Jenner detailed these elaborate skeletons elsewhere in her Instagram Story.

Jenner also recently shared several glimpses of Stormi’s first trip to a pumpkin batch. The mother and daughter were joined by Stormi’s father, Travis Scott on the adventure as the posed for loads of adorable photos.

While many of the pictures hid or obscured Stormi’s face, there was one clear shot of her in the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s arms, as shown above.

Jenner began rolling back the amount of photos showing Stormi’s face back in June. Apparently some of the mean comments about Stormi she saw online affected her, and she wanted to protect her little girl.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” a source told PEOPLE. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom. She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place.”

They continued, “People have been making nasty comments … Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Adidas / Erik Voake