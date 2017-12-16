Kylie Jenner’s Alleged Due Date Leaked

Kylie Jenner’s due date has reportedly been revealed.

An anonymous source told Radar that the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is reportedly expecting to deliver on Feb. 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source offered no other information about gender or when the young cosmetics entrepreneur will officially confirm her pregnancy.

Jenner has dropped several hints that the baby’s gender could be a girl, but that’s also unclear.

Rumors broke earlier this year that Jenner was expecting a child with her current boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She has since been reclusive and stayed out of the public eye.

The entire Kardashian/Jenner family has kept the pregnancy under wraps, including Kylie’s mother Kris.

Kris was asked about the pregnancy rumors back in September, and her answer was more neither a confirmation nor a denial.

“Kylie’s not confirming anything,” Kris said.

There are a bunch of theories about when the pregnancy confirmation is coming, but fans will just have to wait until the news is confirmed from Kylie herself.