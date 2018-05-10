Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Isn’t Father of Stormi, Source Says

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, you are not the father. Kylie Jenner is denying reports that Tim Chung is the father of her and Travis Scott’s 3-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Sources close to the makeup mogul told TMZ that despite the social media storm noting similarities between Stormi and Jenner’s former bodyguard that the conspiracy theory is simply a rumor with no basis on fact.

The news outlet reports that sources say Jenner and Chung have never had a physical relationship.

After seeing a photo of security guard Chung, fans began to compare his features to Stormi’s last week.

“So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok…” one person captioned a photo of the baby, Chung and Scott.

So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok… pic.twitter.com/kRmmyCa2Ms — 하눌 (@AleAlatorre97) May 2, 2018

“I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner’s baby. Is the [bodyguard’s] baby. Kris [Jenner] is up to something!” someone else tweeted.

Unless Kylie Jenner lied on Stormi’s birth certificate, which clearly lists Scott (under his given name, Jacques Webster) as Stormi’s father, it seems as if the bodyguard theory is just that.

Fans seemingly love to question the paternity of baby Stormi, as many wondered after her birth if Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was the father.

The 28-year-old rapper quickly shut down those rumors, saying in March, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Fans might be inclined to believe a conspiracy theory over an official document or denial given how secretive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was about her pregnancy, not even announcing she was expecting until after she’d had the baby. But if she’s really taken the “lie” this far, it would mean that she’s gone to some pretty extreme efforts; she and Scott have been spotted together multiple times since Stormi’s birth, and the 20-year-old makeup mogul has even posed with him on her highly valued social media channels.

Monday night, Jenner and Scott made their first official appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala since Stormi’s birth in February. Jenner wore a black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown, while Scott wore a black military-style outfit with belted details.

Last week, Jenner and Scott embarked on a vacation to Turks and Caicos with their daughter. Jenner shared a photo of the two parents enfolded in a sun-soaked embrace on the beach, Scott’s face hidden behind Jenner’s as she gave a soft smile and closed her eyes.

The Turks and Caicos trip was to continue Scott’s 26th birthday celebrations after Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on April 30. The couple was joined at the amusement park by friends and family including Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, along with Kim’s husband Kanye West.