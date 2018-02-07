Model Stormi Bree Shades Kylie Jenner for Naming Daughter Stormi

When Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott named their new daughter Stormi Webster, reactions were strong and swift. But there’s one woman who’s not impressed at all that she shares a name with the most famous baby in Los Angeles: Stormi Bree.

Current mood🕷 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

The 27-year-old former Miss Teen USA shared a black-and-white photo of herself with a scowl on her face, some side eye and the caption “Current mood,” with a spider emoji.

Although the model’s post contains no direct mention of Stormi Webster, she shared the photo about an hour after Jenner shook the internet with her baby name announcement on Tuesday. (The spider emoji may or may not be a web-related pun in a nod to the baby’s last mame.)

Fans immediately assured the model that she was the original, with one writing, “Chill you’re forever and always be the original Stormi.”

Others, however, felt she had no claim over the namesake. “She’s not the only one who’s allowed to have that name,” another wrote.

Bree has some experience of her own in choosing unique baby names. In August, she and fellow model Lucky Blue Smith welcomed their daughter Gravity Blue.

Jenner welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and the new mom shared the happy news with fans on Feb. 4. Two days later, she announced her daughter’s name with an Instagram photo of the newborn wrapping her hand around Jenner’s pink-manicured finger.

The name choice threw many fans for a loop, as social media users had been speculating for days that the 20-year-old would name her daughter something butterfly-related, as Jenner had used butterfly imagery in various ways throughout her secretive pregnancy.

While some parents wait until their baby is born to decide on a moniker, it seems Jenner and Scott knew ahead of time what they wanted to name their daughter.

TMZ reports that the makeup mogul has received multiple gifts from Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, one of which was a light grey baby alpaca blanket with “Stormi” embroidered on it in black, block lettering.

A source said the blanket was a gift from a Kardashian sister in late January, so while it’s not confirmed when Jenner chose Stormi’s name, she did do so before the baby was born.

Jenner originally revealed that she had given birth with an Instagram note to fans.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”