What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby’s Name

Kylie Jenner confirmed she was pregnant the last nine months and already gave birth to her daughter, but she left out one big detail: her daughter’s name.

Nowhere in the 11-minute announcement video did the 20-year-old include her daughter’s name. She said the baby was born on Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. PT and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

She also did not include the baby’s name in her Instagram post, in which she apologized to her fans for keeping them in the dark about the pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

The 11-minute documentary, titled “To Our Daughter,” chronicles Jenner’s pregnancy, with reactions from close friends and her family. The film also includes scenes with her boyfriend and the baby’s father, rapper Travis Scott.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Jenner already has a name chosen. “Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” the source said.

Another source told PEOPLE on Feb. 1 that Jenner enjoys being out of the spotlight for once, and wanted to have some “quiet time” with the baby before returning to public life.

“She is not selling baby pictures,” the source also said.

Scott’s only message since the film went live came on Twitter. “2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town,” he wrote, adding three exclamation points.

Scott and Jenner never publicly announced the pregnancy before Sunday’s video. It had been rumored for months, as Jenner avoided posting pictures of her full body on social media.