Kylie Jenner Debuts Her Baby Bump for the First Time

It appears Kylie Jenner has finally been spotted sporting a baby bump after weeks of pregnancy reports.

In several photos published by The Daily Mail, Jenner was seen boarding a private jet in route to celebrate her mother Kris Jenner’s birthday. Kylie can be seen wearing a baggy hoodie and jogging pants, but her baby bump and pregnancy figure are prevalent as she walks to the jet.

Click here to see the photos.

Alongside Jenner were Kris and half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, who are all shown exiting SUVs before boarding.

These new shots appear to be the closest thing fans have gotten to a solid confirmation of Jenner’s pregnancy.

Jenner has strategically avoided posting photos of her midsection and continually worn baggy clothing since the news of her pregnancy broke. It’s reported that she’s expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, but no one in her family has publicly confirmed the news.

Jenner’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian is also rumored to be pregnant, but she has also been tight-lipped.