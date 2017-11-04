Kristen Bell Reveals What Happened When Her Kids Walked in on Her Having Sex

Kristen Bell opened up about one the most embarrassing moments that’s ever happened to her family, and it involved some intimate time she shared with husband Dax Shepard.

Her and Shepard were having sex one night and their kids walked in on them. However, they apparently played it cool and brushed off the incident.

The Bad Moms Christmas star dished about the incident on her recent appearance on The Talk when asked about an embarrassing family moment.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” Bell said. “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

She added, “We didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple more minutes.’”

According to Bell, the smooth move worked and the kids had no idea.

Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007, became engaged in 2010 and tied the know in 2013. They have two children together: 4-year-old Lincoln Bell Shepard and two-year-old Delta Bell Shepard.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming