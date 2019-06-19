Kristen Bell’s Daughter Rushed to Hospital After She ‘Shoved a Jewel up Her Nose’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a scary false alarm after they rushed their 4-year-old daughter Delta to the hospital.

“Right before this photo was taken my youngest daughter shoved a jewel up her nose up to her brain and we jumped in the car headed to the emergency room,” the actress, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “On the way she snorted it out and we re-routed and went to [NBC The Good Place] #FYC panel instead.”

In the photos that followed, Bell posed in a white suit with a nude top and matching pumps for the panel event.

The Good Place star also shares 6-year-old daughter Lincoln with Shepard, 44.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Shepard spoke about how Delta and Lincoln have handled their parents’ fame.

“They know that Mom is Princess Anna from Frozen. They know that. They understand it,” he began. “They’ve been to set, they’ve seen us work, they’ve seen billboards around town, and people have taken photos of us when we’re out and about. But I was talking with my daughter, and she was saying, ‘Why do people listen to the [Armchair Expert] podcast? Do they listen for you or for [co-host] Monica [Padman]?’”

Shepard said he explained to his daughter, who he didn’t specify between Delta or Lincoln, that listeners might have initially tuned in for him — but she still wasn’t understanding.

“Why did they know you?” she wanted to know.

“Well, because I’m famous,” he said — then re-enacted the shocked look that was on his daughter’s face. “You’re famous?!” she replied. “Does Mom know?”

“And I go, ‘Honey, Mom’s more famous than Dad,’” and she goes, “Mom’s famous, too?!”

When it comes to keeping their marriage strong with two young kids, Shepard told Parade magazine in March that he and Bell have only had “nine [date nights] in the last six years.” Instead of going out, he said, “We play board games and the kids destroy the house, and that’s just a fun Sunday. We’re boring.”

The Parenthood actor told Us Weekly in December 2018 that he and Bell intentionally resolve their issues in front of the girls.

“You know, generally, kids see their parents get in a fight and then parents sort it out in a bedroom and then later they’re fine, so the kid never learns, how do you de-escalate? How do you apologize?” Shepard told Us at the time. “So we try, as often as possible, to do that in front of them. If we fought in front of them, we want to also make up in front of them.”