Kris Jenner Posts Tribute to New Granddaughter Stormi

Kris Jenner joined the rest of the Kardashian clan in posting about Kylie Jenner‘s daughter’s name — Stormi — on Instagram.

“Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly,” Jenner captioned a repost of Kylie’s Instagram photo.

Kylie announced her daughter’s name on Tuesday afternoon in a similar Instagram post. “Stormi,” she wrote simply, with a baby angel emoji.

Fans went crazy over the name, and the rest of Kylie’s sisters couldn’t wait to celebrate the announcement online.

Kylie announced Stormi’s birth on Sunday just before the Super Bowl, after about nine months of radio silence. She never even officially announced her pregnancy, saying that she preferred to keep it private and stress-free.

Finally, she explained her choice to her fans and followers on Instagram, while uploading a nearly 12-minute video to YouTube documenting her pregnancy. The video included shots of Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott travelling, telling their families, and visiting the doctor. It also included shots of Kylie’s baby shower, and a few subtle visual cues had fans guessing the baby’s name.

Stormi’s name was the big missing piece from Kylie’s announcement, and fans were clamoring for the big news. Now that it’s out, the conversation is raging on social media.

Kylie’s announcement has dominated news cycles since Sunday, which is impressive considering it was up against the Super Bowl and the coverage of the aftermath. Her video had even casual fans close to tears, and her Instagram post was a heartfelt apology for her absence from the limelight over the last year or so.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded.