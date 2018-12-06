Kourtney Kardashian Co-Parenting Photo With Scott Disick Causes Sophia Richie Controversy

With all the talk going on about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick getting along better than ever these days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo poking fun at their relationship.

In the Instagram photo, Kardashian strikes a sexy pose on her bed, where her ex-boyfriend and their six-year-old daughter, Penelope, sit off to the side looking at a phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Coparenting,” the 39-year-old captioned the tongue-in-cheek post. While many of her 70 million followers gushed over the funny photo (like sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner), others thought it was “disrespectful” to Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“You are almost twenty years older than Sofia Ritchie. [sic] You could be her mother. But yet you choose to taunt her with these kind of pictures. You are very immature and self centered. You should be ashamed,” one of her followers commented.

“She’s literally doing this on purpose to Sofia. She never did these things while dating that young guy,” another user wrote, referencing her ex, Bendjima Younes.

Another person blamed Kardashian for “manipulating the situation to upset the the girlfriend,” telling her to “grow up.”

Some followers even suggested that Richie leave Disick over the image.

Kardashian and Disick, 35, dated on and off for 10 years before breaking it off for good in 2015. In addition to Penelope, they also share sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3.

A source told Us Weekly recently that the two are in a “better place than ever” as they co-parent their children. Disick and Richie, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for over a year, and Kardashian has reportedly made an effort to get to know her as of late.

The three were spotted out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu last month, with a source telling PEOPLE that Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” they added. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Another source told Cosmopolitan that the Kardashian family thinks Richie is great for Disick.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” the insider said.