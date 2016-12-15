Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Isn’t Too Happy About Her Mom’s Nude Photo of Husband

(Photo: Twitter / @ENewsVideo)

It’s no secret that Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves to show off her husband, Kroy Biermann, but it looks like the reality star’s 19-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann thinks her mom may have gone a little too far with her latest photo.

Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat Tuesday to share a nude photo of Kroy with his private area covered by scribbles on the screen. “My baby! Don’t you wish beyotches,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned the shot.

The mom of six then shared a screenshot of Brielle’s response to the photo, revealing that the teen commented, “Dude what the f— delete this bulls—” on her mom’s snap.

“I can’t stop laughing,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote under the screenshot of Brielle’s response — we’re not sure she’ll be taking her daughter’s advice on this one.