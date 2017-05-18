Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts a Heartfelt Message About Her Son Following His Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her son Kash have been through a lot these past few weeks, but she is grateful for what the experiences have taught her.

In April, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s 4-year-old son Kash was the victim of a horrific dog bite on his face. Since then, the Bravo star has documented his recovery on social media and revealed that he is still healing.

She recently posted a sweet photo of her son in a swimming pool alongside a heartfelt message. “Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote on Wednesday.

“Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way,” she continued. “I’m such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control.”

She concluded: “I love you my nugget!! He can swim finally, back to school today, and is healing nicely! GOD IS SO GOOD and so are all of you. The power of prayer is something I tell ya. THANK YOU”

Last week, the mother of six shared another update on Kash’s injuries. “Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!” she wrote alongside a photo of his face.

