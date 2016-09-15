Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why She Let Her Daughter Brielle Biermann Get Lip Fillers

(Photo: Twitter / @ENewsVideo)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has never been shy when opening up about the work she’s had done, and she’s making no exceptions for her daughter, Brielle Biermann.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night with her daughter, Zolciak-Biermann explained the reason she allowed the 19-year-old to get lip fillers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, she’s almost 20, so talk to her,” the reality star said in response to a viewer’s question. “And then, why not? Shoot it up!”

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Zolciak-Biermann added. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’”

Biermann got her lips done back in November 2015 by Dr. Simon Ourian, the same doctor who worked on Kylie Jenner’s lips, revealing her transformation on Instagram.

“My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now!” the teen wrote at the time.

Zolciak-Biermann also spoke to E! News recently about her daughter’s lip enhancements.

“Brielle did have her lips done,” she said. “She’s been talking about her lips for, I don’t know, since she was 14 years old. I said, ‘Brielle, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult…’ Well guess what? She’s 19…and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?”

“I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle,” the mom of six continued. “It’s not for anybody else, and I’m completely supportive, and she’s an adult…I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle.”