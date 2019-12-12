Kim Kardashian Shares the Sweetest Cuddly Photo of Baby ‘Psalmy’ and Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

The next generation of the Kardashian family is two things — very cute and very close — and Kim Kardashian demonstrated this once again on Wednesday when she shared a photo of her youngest child, son Psalm, cuddling with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi. In the sweet snap, 7-month-old Psalm was seated on a couch wearing a red onesie as his 1-year-old cousin leaned over to give him a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:49pm PST

“Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!” Kardashian wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The KKW Beauty founder shared a larger family photo just prior to that one, sharing a throwback snap from a trip to Japan featuring herself, husband Kanye West, sister Kourtney Kardashian and nearly all of their children standing on a jungle gym. Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were all present, as were Kim’s three oldest children, North, Saint and Chicago.

“So many moods #Tokyo,” Kardashian’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 11, 2019 at 6:29pm PST

Kardashian and West welcomed Psalm via surrogate in May, and the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in September that his arrival has helped improve her family dynamic.

“I feel like having four is so much more zen,” she said. “I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.”

Kardashian continued, “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 28, 2019 at 11:37am PST

The 38-year-old shared that she thinks four kids is the “perfect, magic number for me,” especially with her busy schedule. Along with her multiple companies and her family’s reality show, Kim is also studying to become a lawyer.

“It’s so important to give the perfect amount of attention to every kid, especially with school now and with everything that I’m doing. I really just can’t extend myself beyond this,” she said. “Everyone always asks, ‘What’s next?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just going to focus and do what I’m doing.’ I can’t do anything else.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth