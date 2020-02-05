Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter Chicago Needed Stitches After Falling From High Chair

Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids, which means she’s experienced her share of scary parent moments, including a recent accident with 2-year-old daughter Chicago when she fell off her high chair. During an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday, Kardashian recalled the moment, which she shared when discussing her “chaotic” household.

View this post on Instagram

“The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out,” Kardashian revealed of the toddler, who recently celebrated her second birthday. “Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it.”

“She’s OK, yes. Big scar on her cheek, but she’s OK,” the KKW Beauty founder shared.

Chicago celebrated her second birthday on Jan. 15, and her mom marked the moment with an Instagram post sharing the “joy” Chicago brings to her family.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” Kardashian captioned two photos of her younger daughter. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

View this post on Instagram

In addition to Chicago, Kardashian and husband Kanye West share daughter North, 6, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 8 months. During her appearance on GMA, Kardashian shared that four kids plus a busy schedule means that both her days and her children’s are strictly planned out.

“I get up at like, 5:40, in the gym by 6, done [at] 7, they wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55,” she revealed. “It’s super micromanaged.”

Kardashian gave fans a peek at her family’s breakfast routine last month when she shared an Instagram photo of herself, West and their kids at the breakfast table, which she captioned, “Morning Madness.” Psalm, who was lying on the table in a baby cushion, and Chicago were the only members of the family looking at the camera as West and Kardashian spoke to Saint and North held two tiny dogs in her arms.

View this post on Instagram

