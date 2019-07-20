Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Photo of Her ‘Sweet’ Boys Saint and Psalm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids are adjusting well to the latest addition to their little family. On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an adorable photo of her two sons snuggled up together.

The picture showed Saint West, 3, feigning sleep while laying next to little brother Psalm West. Kardashian revealed that her elder son requested a photo of the sweet moment, and praised “how sweet” her sons are.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother. He always wants a pic to capture every moment,” Kardashian captioned the image. “You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

The comments were flooded with reactions to the post. Most fans shared heart and heart-eyed emojis, while others couldn’t help but gush about how cute Kardashian and West’s children are.

“heavenly peaceful,” one commenter said.

“Omg,” another wrote, adding five heart-eyed emojis.

“I’m done for the rest of the day! Thank you! Perfect package those 2,” a third chimed in.

This isn’t the first photo Kardashian has shared of her two sons cuddled together since Psalm’s May birth. Last week she shared a picture of the pair snuggled in bed early in the morning. The photo showed Psalm laying with his head on Saint’s chest while both looked up at the camera.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” the reality TV star said at the time.

In June, the E! TV personality shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding Psalm while big brother Saint leaned in for a closer look at his face. The older of the two West boys appears to have been sweetly cradling his brother’s face in his hands.

“My boys,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram caption.

The reality TV star shared the first photo of her youngest child on May 17, a few weeks after his birth. She revealed the biblical name she and West chose for their son in the same post, which featured a text message from her husband.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” West’s text read.

Psalm was born via surrogate, like older sister Chicago, as TMZ reported. Shortly after news broke, Kardashian tweeted, “He’s here and he’s perfect.”

Before she shared photos of the baby, she tweeted to fans that he looked strikingly similar to sister Chicago.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she tweeted at the time.