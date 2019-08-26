Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Mother-Son Photo With Psalm, Reveals He’s Her ‘Most Calm’ Kid

Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids, each one of whom has their own distinct personality. According to the reality star, her youngest, 3-month-old son Psalm, holds the title for the “most calm.”

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the KKW Beauty founder shared a seemingly makeup-free photo of herself cradling her son, who was gazing peacefully at the camera and wearing an orange top and matching bottoms.

“My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby,” she shared. “Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

Kardashian previously updated fans on her younger son’s temperament after Psalm was born, posting a slideshow of photos from her baby shower and writing, “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

Though he might be the calmest of her children, Psalm’s addition has made getting a family photo an even bigger challenge for Kardashian, who discussed that fact during a recent Instagram post from her trip to the Bahamas. The 38-year-old posted a pair of photos of herself on the beach with Psalm and his siblings North, Saint and Chicago, all of whom were wearing coordinating swimwear, and told her followers that taking the photos wasn’t easy.

“Bahamas Pics Coming Up!” she wrote. “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed Psalm and their 1-year-old daughter Chicago via gestational carrier after doctors advised Kardashian against becoming pregnant again due to complications she had experienced while carrying her first two children. Psalm will likely be the last child for the couple, with Kardashian telling ELLE magazine last year that she and her husband would stop at four children.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

