North West Makes Modeling Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

She may only be 5, but North West has already made her modeling debut alongside mom Kim Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner.

Roman luxury brand Fendi has enlisted three generations of Kardashians to appear as the newest faces for its second installment of its #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, recruiting 5-year-old North West, 37-year-old Kim Kardashian, and 63-year-old Kris Jenner for a photoshoot to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iconic Peekaboo bag.

“We wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with, and the complicity between the women of the family. We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones. You know that at Fendi we love to dare and surprise,” Fendi’s chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig told WWD.

The campaign, shot in Los Angeles, shows the three generations of the famous family sharing intimate moments together. In one image, the three are lounging in a grassy field, posing in clothing bearing the brand’s double-F logo print and with Peekaboo bags. In a second image, the three pose near a rooftop pool.

Along with the photoshoot, a short film of the three Kardashian’s featuring Kanye West’s song “Love Lockdown” was released.

“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women. In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said.

Although this is the 5-year-old’s official modeling debut, she has appeared in several of Kim Kardashian’s social media posts, proving that she is following in her mother’s footsteps. Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo twinned with matching sunglasses in a throwback picture from North’s fifth birthday party at the Polo Bar in New York.

The 5-year-old sported a stylish gold kimono-style dress for the event on June 15, pairing the ensemble with matching slip-on shoes and opted for straightened hair over her natural curls, something that became a point of contention for some KarJenner fans.