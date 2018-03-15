Kim Kardashian Explains Why She and Kanye West Chose to Have Another Girl

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via gestational carrier, with the newborn joining siblings North and Saint.

In a new interview with Elle, Kardashian opened up about her decision to use a surrogate for her third child after her first two pregnancies were high-risk, explaining that due to the process, she and West were able to choose the sex of their third child.

Still, there was one simple factor Kardashian considered when deciding which embryo to implant.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she said. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

During her first two pregnancies, the mom of three suffered from placenta accreta, causing her doctors to recommend that she not carry another child herself.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out,” Kardashian explained. “But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

Kardashian noted that her mom, Kris Jenner, was in the room the first time this happened. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry,” she said. “It was traumatic.”

While Kardashian admitted that while she wasn’t a fan of pregnancy, she would have liked to carry her second daughter.

“I hated being pregnant,” she revealed. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Kardashian chose her surrogate after interviewing multiple candidates and immediately knew when she found the right one.

“It was a feeling,” she said. “You know when you can trust someone.”

As for her requests for her surrogate, Kardashian asked that Chicago be born in Los Angeles with Kardashian’s doctor and that the surrogate eat organically, though the makeup mogul noted that she didn’t want her surrogate to deny herself any cravings.

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day,’” Kardashian revealed. “‘If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy