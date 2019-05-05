Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Children With New Photo: ‘My Babies Are My Life’

Kim Kardashian West is counting her blessings as she prepares for the arrival of her fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share and adorable photo of two of her three kids, whom she shares with husband Kanye West.

The photo shows Saint West sitting next to his little sister Chicago on the couch and getting ready to give her a sweet kiss on the cheek, as first reported by E! News.

Saint sported a matching rose-colored shorts and shirt, while Chicago looked adorable in a white dress, baby Yeezy shows and her hair in pigtails.

“My babies are my life!!!!” the KKW Beauty owner captioned the picture.

Their big sister North was not in the photo, but she also makes frequent appearances on her mother’s Instagram.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section to share sweet words for her two youngest babies, as the due date for Kim and Kanye’s fourth child approaches.

“Cute and lovely,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Kim makes beautiful babies,” another user commented.

“Omg they are the cutest!!!!” a third fan commented on the sweet photo.

The KKW Beauty mogul’s latest photo comes as Kardashian is set to welcome the latest addition to the Kardashian-West family sometime this month. Kim and Kanye confirmed in January they were expecting their fourth child together, who will be born via surrogate.

A source told the publication at the time that the surrogate was “well into the pregnancy” and that “she is due in May.”

“Kim and Kanye have known for a while and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out,” the insider said at the time. “Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby.”

Her fourth child played a big role on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim and Khloé met with a psychic while on their trip to Bali. The medium said at the time that Kim’s fourth child will be her father, Robert Kardashian Sr. reincarnated.

The 38-year-old later admitted she was considering naming the child Rob, but she is not 100 percent sure about the decision.

“I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother,” Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in early April. “But then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. But I really was feeling that.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!