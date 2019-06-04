Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Makes Magazine Cover Debut at 5 Years Old

Kim Kardashian‘s oldest child, daughter North West, is just five years old, and she’s already landed herself a magazine cover. The proud mom debuted her daughter’s Women’s Wear Daily cover on social media on Friday, Feb. 22, sharing three shots of North and her spring-colored spread.

The photos found North wearing brightly colored sheer and holographic clothing, with the 5-year-old clearly in her element as she posed for the camera sitting on a stool, offering a peace sign and holding parasols.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!” Kardashian wrote, sharing that she styled her daughter for the shoot.

My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! Hair- @chrisappleton1, Eyeliner- @maryphillips, Styling- @kimkardashian 🙋🏻‍♀️ 📷 @jucophoto pic.twitter.com/YU5xh6SNHa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2019

The mom of three made sure to add that North was wearing no makeup other than neon orange eyeliner, applied by Mary Phillips, and that her hair was styled by Chris Appleton and the photos were taken by JUCO Photo.

North’s cover and photos were for a special edition of the magazine, which was dubbed Beauty Inc. and features the tagline, “Move over millennials, North West leads the way as a new generation comes of age.”

“I’m seriously so proud of my Northie!” Kardashian shared in a second tweet. “She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot! Kanye & I always say she’s Kristen Crawley’s style twin.”

“All she wanted was nachos on shoot day and we made that happen!” she added. “Thank you @wwd for capturing these amazing memories for her.”

Naturally, the whole situation had people comparing Kardashian to her famous momager, Kris Jenner.

“Mommager 2.0,” one user tweeted.

North previously showed off her fashion chops when she walked the runway during the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, California in September 2018. For the show, North dressed as L.O.L. Surprise character Thrilla, with the budding fashionista wearing a Michael Jackson-inspired red pleather jacket and skirt, a black zip-up top, black sunglasses and black shoes with white socks.

“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” her mom told PEOPLE at the time. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”

