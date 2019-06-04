Kim Kardashian Lets Daughter North Give Her a Makeover With Hilarious Results

Kim Kardashian might be a beauty mogul with her makeup line, KKW Beauty, but her daughter North is ready to inherit her mother’s cosmetic skill.

In videos shared to her social media on Friday night, Kardashian showed fans how her 5-year-old was feeling major professional makeup artist vibes after applying the new Glam Bible Smokey Volume I palette from her cosmetics collection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

North begins her makeup session off with an entire bottle of foundation, smearing the liquid formula on her mother’s bare skin with an orange beauty blender.

Laughing at her daughter’s actions, Kardashian tells her “I think that’s enough foundation.”

In the next video, North applies some black eyeliner on Kardashian’s cheeks, trying to draw “KKW” most precisely, but unfortunately her mother moves, ruining North’s masterful work, ultimately sending the young artist into a tantrum.

“I moved, I’m sorry, I moved. I didn’t know it would cause this much of a big deal. Usually my makeup artists don’t act this way,” Kardashian jokes.

After recovering from the loss, North gets back to her cosmetic artistry with a smoky, spider web-inspired look on Kardashian’s eyes with the same palette.

So humble though…. pic.twitter.com/WXjiwGNutr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2018

“Okay guys, so this is the final look by North West using the Glam Bible Smokey Volume I, available now on KKWBeauty.com,” Kardashian quips.

Fans were digging the makeup tutorial, which was shared across social media platforms, with many relating hard to the mother-of-three’s moment with her daughter and applauded the usually glamorous star of being vulnerable with the finished look.

“Kudos for Kim posting the final look. Beautiful mom moment,” one fan wrote, while another echoed the sentiment and stated how Kardashian is always good at “being real” when it comes to her kids.

“I was dying of laughter! I love it when she says, ‘ok let’s focus!’ [Laughing out loud] she is a good mom!” another added.

“I LOVE that she posted this! Makes them seem so much more normal. I can not believe the [people] out there saying such crazy things! I think this is perfect for if Kim,” wrote another.

While all the videos have been growing in views since its release, there was also a special appearance by niece Dream, who added a touch of highlight to her cousin’s look by adding another layer of blush to Kardashian’s eyelids, along with some highlighter

This is not the first time Kardashian’s daughter has dabbled with the world of cosmetics and beauty. This past summer, the reality star came under fire after straightening her daughter’s hair.

Amid the controversy, Kardashian addressed the situation on Twitter, replying to a fan who wrote, “Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls..I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back.”

Noting that North having straight hair is a rare occasion, Kardashian wrote, “She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her [birthday].”

Photo credit: Getty Images