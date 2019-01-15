Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Expecting Baby Boy

A baby boy is, indeed, on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

While Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloé appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the news that has already been widely speculated.

Cohen, who is expecting his own child in the coming months, asked if Kardashian was “working on another child,” to which the 38-year-old responded, “We are,” much to the audience’s excitement.

She promised that the due date is “sometime soon” and that “it’s a boy.”

She explained that she might as well let the cat out of the bag sooner rather than later, as she accidentally let the news slip after a few Christmas cocktails over the holiday season.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she said.

As previously reported, Kardashian and West are using a gestational carrier to welcome their baby boy, just as they did during their last pregnancy.

Kardashian had previously gushed over the surrogacy process and her and West’s particular carrier, although reports from several media outlets detail that the anonymous woman was not able to carry another child for them and that they ultimately ended up using a different surrogate.

The baby boy will join older sisters North West, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as brother Saint, 3.

Counting baby number four, the next generation of Kardashians and Jenners now stands at 10 children — three from Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, one from Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, one from Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna, one from Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott and four from Kardashian and West.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian and West have “always wanted” two boys and two girls.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” the insider said. “That’s always been the plan.”

Despite reports that Kardashian and her rapper husband are open to having as many as six kids, the KKW Beauty mogul told Elle last year that four kids would be enough for her.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that (four),” she said at the time. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

As for why she and West decided to go the surrogacy route for Chicago and their expected baby boy, she said she “hated” being pregnant thanks to the multiple complications she suffered while she was pregnant with North and Saint.

“I hated being pregnant,” she said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”