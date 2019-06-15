Kim Kardashian Celebrates ‘Sweet’ Daughter North’s 6th Birthday With Series of Photos

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet birthday message to her eldest child, North West on on Saturday morning, along with a few heart-warming family photos.

Kardashian shared the same message on Twitter and Instagram, with four pictures of herself and her daughter. The reality TV star included a sweet birthday note, and fans went wild for it.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl!” she wrote. “The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

The pictures included a black and white shot of Kardashian holding North on her lap on a rope swing, the two of them pecking each other in ankle-deep water on the beach, the two of them smiling in a dog-filter selfie and a shot of them together inside. In the last one, Kardashian stares up at her daughter with a smile of love an adoration.

All four pictures oozed summertime energy, and appeared to be relatively recent. North has grown up right before fans’ eyes, and many left comments with their own birthday messages, and praised Kardshian’s post.

“Happy birthday lil sassy northie!!” wrote Kimora Lee Simmons. “We love you!”

“Happy Birthday Northie!” wrote Simon Huck.

Other comments rolled in from people like Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins and Mario Dedivanovic. Meanwhile, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted their own well-wishes to their 6-year-old star. Kris Jenner wrote a touching post for her granddaughter on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!!” she wrote. “Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul. I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth.”

Jenner’s post included some more candid pictures of North, such as photos of her wearing outlandish get-ups, garish make-up and funny sunglasses. There were pictures of her hanging out with her cousin, Penelope Scotland Disick, and some seemed much older than Kardashian’s photos.

North is poised to take over as a star in her own right in the coming years. She has already shown fans that she can sing, has a strong on-camera presence, and can even work well with others. In Kanye West’s Sunday Service, North and Penelope now sing front and center in the children’s choir.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!