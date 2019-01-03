Kim Kardashian’s Baby News Reportedly Influencing Kardashian Sisters to Have More Children ASAP

Kim Kardashian’s baby news has reportedly influenced the other Kardashian sisters to have more children as soon as possible.

According to E! News, a source close to the family revealed that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West announcing baby number four by way of surrogacy has had a huge impact on her siblings.

“Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans,” the source said. “They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of ‘triplets’ all the time.”

Notably, Kardashian and West’s third child — Chicago — is close in age to her cousins Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner’s daughter) and True Thompson (Khloe Kardashian’s daughter), and the three are said to be inseparable.

Regarding the choice to use a surrogate for the fourth child is not a surprise, as Kardashian and West used this method for Chicago’s pregnancy as well. In a past blog post, Kardashian opened up about why they opted to go this route, explaining that it was directly related to her past childbirth experiences.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in a since-deleted Jan. 18, 2018 post.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to,” she continued, as shared by Us Weekly.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s,” Kardashian added.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she added. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Kardashian and West are set to be the parents of a new baby boy, who is rumored to arrive sometime in the Spring.