Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants Another Baby After True Helped Her and Tristan Thompson ‘Stay Bonded’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly intends on having more children in the future with Tristan Thompson in spite of his cheating scandal.

Kardashian comes from a big family, and it sounds like that is what she wants for herself. A friend of the reality star told PEOPLE that Kardashian wants more kids to join her 8-month-old daughter True Thompson.

“Having True has changed Khloé’s life,” the source said. They added that she and Thompson are already thinking about having a second child, feeling that True helped them to work through their issues following Thompson’s infidelity.

“Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite,” they revealed. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”

Thanks to True, Kardashian and Thompson spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve together as one big happy family, and they intend to keep it that way. Kardashian has always had big aspirations to be a mother, and now she wants to spread the love to another child.

The source said that Kardashian “would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn’t be surprising if she got pregnant again.”

Kardashian has addressed the possibility on Twitter as well, though she has been a little less frank about it there. Just last week, a fan tweeted at the reality star asking if she was “think about having another baby.”

“Goodness I don’t know!” Kardashian answered. “I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know.”

“I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me,” she concluded.

Of course, if Kardashian were to expand her family, it would be no surprise. Both of her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, have three children, with Kim reportedly expecting a fourth sometime soon. Kourtney shares 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign with Scott Disick, and while the two are not together anymore, they work closely together as co-parents, and seem to have found stable footing in that capacity.

Meanwhile, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, have 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and last year, they welcomed Chicago. Baby Chi was born through surrogacy, as their fourth baby will be.

Add to these eight kids Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, and that is a massive hoarde of 10 Kardashian-Jenner offpsring in the up-and-coming generation. From the sounds of it, Khloe Kardashian could soon send that number even higher.