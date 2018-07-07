Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Is a ‘Great Daddy’ to Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is back at work, and that means Tristan Thompson has to step up and taking on a bigger parenting role.

Kardashian took to Snapchat on Friday to reveal that she was back at work and Thompson was at home taking care of their daughter True, who is just under 3-months-old.

“So I’m surviving my day at Good American, my first day back,” Kardashian said. “I’m doing a lot better than I thought. I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I am gone. “So shoutout to all the good dads out there.”

Apparently Thompson, who is also a father 18-month old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, did a solid job without his partner because True was all smiles when Karadashian got home.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared a video of True giggling and reacting to a children’s song about ducks.

“Who is that beautiful girl?” Kardashian said to her daughter.

Kardashian has been prepping for a return to Good American, her clothing brand, in the days leading up to the return.

“First day back at work since having True!” Kardashian said earlier on Friday. “I’m anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation. It’s not just for me anymore.”

As PEOPLE reports, she also revealed how “anxious” she was about the return back on Thursday

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th,” Kardashian said. “Oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious.

Apparently she was apprehensive about changing her and True’s routine, which both have become accustomed to.

“I don’t know what to do because I love our routine together,” Kardashian said.

Elsewhere in her series of Snapchat videos, she also referenced her past digs at her sister Kourtney for being a working mom.

“Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you,” she said.

Afer her big day, Kardashian seemed to not leave True’s side. Over on her Instagram Story she shared several photos taken inside True’s nursery, showing that she and her little one were inseparable for the weekend.