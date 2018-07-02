Khloe Kardashian Is ‘So Obsessed’ With Baby True in New Photo

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom. The 34-year-old reality star shared a sweet photo of her 2-month-old daughter True Thompson over the weekend. True was the star of Kardashian’s Instagram Story in a sweet photo in which Kardashian announced her love for her first child.

In the photo, Kardshian wears a white, long-sleeved top and mint green pants while holding up baby True, who sits next to her mom with an adorable white bow on her head.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshot. She also uploaded other photos in what was a series of advertisements for Pampers Pure.

In addition the mother-daughter photo, True also starred in a number of solo shots on both Instagram and Snapchat. In one video, True smiled and laughed while Kardashian talked to her.

“Hi, Mama,” the Good American designer can be heard from behind the camera. “Oh, my happy girl. How’s my happy girl?”

Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together on April 12. Despite the cheating scandal that surrounded the birth, Kardashian and Thompson have remained together and continue to co-parent their daughter.

The trio recently moved back to Los Angeles after living in Cleveland while Thompson played in the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week, Kardashian addressed her decision to stay with Thompson in a message to a fan who criticized her decision not to leave him.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in this situation.”

Thompson, who had previously been silent for the most part on his private life, has since shared a number of photos with True now that basketball is in its off season for a few months. He also attended Kardashian’s birthday party that was also attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. During the party, Kim Kardashian asked him to unblock her on Instagram, documenting the whole thing on her Instagram Story.

It appears the couple has not only made peace with each other, but with the surrounding family members as well. Shortly after their return to Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”