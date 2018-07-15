Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos of Baby True

It’s official, True Thompson is too cute! Khloé Kardashian shared new shots of her 3-month-old baby on social media Saturday, celebrating the little girl’s chubby cheeks and adorable rolls.

In the photos, True looks sleepy, then pouty in a sweet white summer dress, complete with matching sunhat and pierced ears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mood,” Kardashian captioned the photos. “PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!”

The day prior, the new mom revealed to fans on Twitter that she already has plans to christen the little girl she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Yes I do!!!” she replied to a fan asking if she would be getting the baby baptized. “I want to do it at Tristan’s moms [sic] church.”

Thompson and his daughter have been spending a lot of time together since the couple moved back to Los Angeles from Cleveland, where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers, in June. The NBA player has shared a number of sweet videos with his little one on social media recently.

Kardashian has faced a fair amount of backlash for staying with her beau after news of his alleged infidelity broke just days before she would give birth to their child. But the Good American designer recently spoke up for the first time about her decision to stay with the athlete in response to a fan who called her a “hypocrite” on Twitter for preaching self-love and staying with a man who allegedly cheated on her.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she responded in June. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will also see the drama play out on reality TV in this upcoming season, which premieres on Aug. 5.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source told Us Weekly last month. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

Don’t miss the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, premiering on E! Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian